Lucrative Penny Stocks - Evcarco Inc (OTCMKTS:EVCA), Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS:BBDA), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Evcarco Inc (OTCMKTS:EVCA), Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS:BBDA), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG)



Evcarco Inc (OTCMKTS:EVCA) Its closing price was $0.0001 after declining -50.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 362.19M shares. EVCARCO, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a new car franchised dealership company. The Company is engaged in selling environmentally conscious automobiles, offering both new electric and pre-owned vehicles, and plan to offer related financing, warranties, maintenance, and mechanical services.



Has EVCA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS:BBDA) gain +8.11% to close at $0.0040 with the total traded volume of 26.65M shares, more than average volume of 15.69M. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0024- $0.0199, while its day lowest price was $0.0038 and it hit its day highest price at $0.0041. Bebida Beverage Company is engaged in functional beverages. The Company’s products include water, energy drinks and other functional drinks. The Company’s products, which are sold to customers is distributed by DSD Distribution, C & G store networks and online availability, which is handled by the Federal Express and the United States Mail.



For How Long BBDA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 283,913.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 475,508.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.33 - $1.61, while its day lowest price was $0.33 and it hit its day highest price at $0.35. HRTPY total market capitalization is $200.18 million. HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas.



Can Investors Bet on HRTPY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG) started its trading session with the price of $2.22 and closed at $2.25. VPIG stocks traded with total volume of 136,688.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 87,817.00 shares. Day range of the stock was 2.05 -$2.28. Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving online.



Is VPIG a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



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