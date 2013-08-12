Lucrative Penny Stocks - EVERMEDIA GROUP, INC (OTCMKTS:EVRM), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY), BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BASFY ), MS&AD INS GROUP ADR (OTCMKTS: MSADY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: EVERMEDIA GROUP, INC (OTCMKTS:EVRM), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY), BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BASFY ), MS&AD INS GROUP ADR (OTCMKTS: MSADY)



EVERMEDIA GROUP, INC (OTCMKTS:EVRM) gain +36.36% to closed at the price of $0.0015 after opening at $0.0011. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 18.46M shares, as compared to its average volume of 662,610.00 shares. The Evermedia Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evermedia Biometrics Corporation, develops biometric-based identification management and authentication solutions using proprietary, patent-protected iris recognition technology.



For How Long EVRM Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 49,985.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 82,499.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $7.48for the day and its closing price was $7.38 after decline -0.74%. Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its activities cover securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement, and custody services; and electronic infrastructure and market information.



Will DBOEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BASFY )traded with volume of 18,269.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 40,604.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $86.32 and closed at 86.71 after decline -1.07%. BASF SE is a German chemical company. It diversifies its activities into five business segments: Chemicals, providing basic products and specialties including nitric acid and methanol, basic chemicals including ethylene and butadiene and intermediates.



Will BASFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MS&AD INS GROUP ADR (OTCMKTS:MSADY ) stock traded with total volume of 34,395.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 36,802.00 shares. MSADY started its trading session with the price of $13.65 and closed at $13.69 after gain 3.52%. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services in Japan, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.



For How Long MSADY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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