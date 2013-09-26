Lucrative Penny Stocks - Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY).



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) ended lower -9.42% and complete the day at $0.375. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.91 million. After opening at $0.40, the stock hit as high as $0.44. However, it traded between $0.11 and $3.75 over the last twelve months.



Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates in four segments



Has XIDEQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) closed yesterday at $17.50, a -2.99% decrease. Around 285,260 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 314,462 shares. The company is now valued at around $47.00 billion.



Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products. The company also provides retail banking, financial, and insurance services.



Has TSCDY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV) moved +3.95 percent higher at $1.58 and traded between $1.47 and $1.76 after opening the day at $1.52. Its performance over the last five days remained 6%, which stands at -54.2% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -9.2%.



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries



For How Long NVIV Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) shares rose, gaining +0.56 percent to close at $9.05. The stock is down around -6.99% this year and -9.95% for the last 12 months. Around 2.27 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 867,578 shares.



OAO Gazprom, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It produces crude oil and gas condensate. The company also engages in the storage, transportation, and sale of gas; and processing of oil, gas condensate, and other hydrocarbons, as well as sale of refined products



Why Should Investors Buy OGZPY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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