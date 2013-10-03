Lucrative Penny Stocks - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:FRFHF), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company(OTCBB:LJPC), Umax Group Corp(OTCBB:UMAX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:FRFHF), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company(OTCBB:LJPC), Umax Group Corp(OTCBB:UMAX).



Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:FRFHF) ended lower -0.37% and complete the day at $410.56. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 5,823. After opening at $410.10, the stock hit as high as $414.00. However, it traded between $336.66 and $429.20 over the last twelve months.



Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States, Canada, and internationally.



Has FRFHF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) closed yesterday at $0.106. Around 2.10 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 3.29 million shares. The company is now valued at around $58.83 million.



Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions.



How Should Investors Trade SGLB Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company(OTCBB:LJPC) moved -2.50 percent lower at $0.156 and traded between $0.15 and $0.17 after opening the day at $0.16. Its performance over the last five days remained 64.21%, which stands at 64.21% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 140%.



La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for chronic organ failure and cancer. The company?s products include GCS-100, a Phase-1/2 clinical trial drug used for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.



Why Should Investors Buy LJPC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Umax Group Corp(OTCBB:UMAX) shares fall, losing -25.82 percent to close at $0.905. The stock is down around -39.67% this year and -39.67% for the last 12 months. Around 277,195 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 91,945 shares.



Umax Group Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the distribution of arcade machines. It intends to offer Rocket Launch, a strength testing game that allows players to test their pushing/throwing strength; Space Hockey, a two player hockey game; and Boxer, a simple punch testing game.



Will UMAX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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