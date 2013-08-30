Lucrative Penny Stocks: FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB: FNMAS), STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS: SBOTF), TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS: TNIB), KDDI CP UNSP ADR

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB: FNMAS), STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS: SBOTF), TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS: TNIB), KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: KDDIY).



FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB: FNMAS) increased 1.78% and closed at $5.14 on a traded volume of 700.768 shares, in comparison to 1.40million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 225.32%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion.



Will FNMAS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States.



STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS: SBOTF) soared 1.45% and closed at $1.40 on a traded volume of 110.964 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 372.484 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 105.88%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.34 and $1.42.



Will SBOTF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS: TNIB) jumped 20.44% and closed at $2.71. So far in three months, the stock is up -27.73%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.72 and $10.20 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.75. Its introductory price for the day was $2.40, with the overall traded volume of 68.224 shares.



Will TNIB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TNI BioTech, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, HIV/AIDS, hospitalization related, and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally.



KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: KDDIY) after opening its shares at the price of $12.07, dropped -1.07% to close at $12.05 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 38.646 shares, in comparison to 80.927 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $8.53 and $14.34 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $12.13.



Will KDDIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



KDDI Corporation provides various telecommunication services primarily in Japan. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services.



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