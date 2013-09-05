Lucrative Penny Stocks - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), mCig Inc(OTCBB:LTCHD), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), mCig Inc(OTCBB:LTCHD), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS).



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) ended higher +1.77% and complete the day at $1.15. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.61million. After opening at $1.13, the stock hit as high as $1.16. However, it traded between $0.23 and $5.00 over the last twelve months.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



For How Long FMCC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) closed yesterday at $1.55, a -1.27% decrease. Around 909,394 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.47 million shares. The company is now valued at around $58.11 million.



Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses



Has AFFY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



mCig Inc(OTCBB:LTCHD) moved +43.75 percent higher at $0.230 and traded between $0.12 and $0.23 after opening the day at $0.14. Its performance over the last five days remained -41.03%, which stands at -23.33% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -54%.



Lifetech Industries, Inc., a development stage company, engages in air to water generator distribution and technology licensing business. It offers Lifetech AirWell System, an air to water generator that produces water by promoting and filtering the condensation of moisture from air.



For How Long LTCHD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS) shares rose, gaining +3.70 percent to close at $5.33. The stock is up around 219.16% this year and 492.22% for the last 12 months. Around 2.30 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.50 million shares.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). It operates in three segments: Single-Family Credit Guaranty, Multifamily, and Capital Markets



Why Should Investors Buy FNMAS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/