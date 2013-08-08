Lucrative Penny Stocks - GDF Suez SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:GDFZY), Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GDF Suez SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:GDFZY), Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF)



GDF Suez SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:GDFZY) ended higher +3.70% and complete the day at $22.98. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 46,870. After opening at $22.82, the stock hit as high as $22.99. However, it traded between $18.34 and $26.51 over the last twelve months.

GDF Suez SA is a France-based natural gas and electricity supplier. Its operations are organized in following business lines: Energy Europe, engaged in the production of electricity and distribution and supplying of gas through divisions in Benelux and Germany, the rest of European countries; Energy International which supplies North and Latin America,



For How Long GDFZY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW) closed yesterday at $0.141, a -4.41% decrease. Around 689,668 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 718,873 shares. The company is now valued at around $15.97 million.

Axion Power International, Inc. (API) is a development stage company. The Company has been engaged in research and development of new technology to manufactures carbon electrode assemblies for its lead-acid-carbon energy storage devices that the Company refers to as its PbC devices. The Company manufactures specialty lead-acid batteries.



Has AXPW Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY) moved +1.08 percent higher at $18.62 and traded between $18.43 and $18.67 after opening the day at $18.43. Its performance over the last five days remained 3.5%, which stands at 10.24% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 11.43%.

BG Group plc (BG Group) is a natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil. It operates in three business segments: Exploration and Production (E&P),



For How Long BRGYY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF) shares fall, losing -6.22 percent to close at $0.181. The stock is up around 1.12% this year and -13.4% for the last 12 months. Around 910,612 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 576,681 shares.

Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States. The company?s principal properties include the White Mesa mill located near Blanding, Utah; the Arizona Strip uranium properties located in north central Arizona;



Will EFRFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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