Lucrative Penny Stocks - GEELY AUTO HLDGS ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY), AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD), Evcarco Inc (OTCMKTS:EVCA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GEELY AUTO HLDGS ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY), AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD), Evcarco Inc (OTCMKTS:EVCA)



GEELY AUTO HLDGS ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) ’s shares traded up +1.66% during the current trading session, hitting $7.95 recently.



The share price of GELYY is currently trading within the range of $7.91 to $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion. Company’s beta value stands at 2.28 points. GELYY current trading volume is 17,172.00 shares, while its average volume is 8,245.00 shares. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of passenger vehicles in China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automobiles and Related Parts and Components; and Gearboxes.



Will GELYY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)’s shares traded down -0.44% during the current trading session, hitting $6.79 recently. The share price of DBOEY is currently trading within the range of $6.72 to $6.80. Company’s beta value stands at 1.94 points.



DBOEY current trading volume is 18,978.00 shares, while its average volume is 107,954.00 shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a positive performance overall, gaining 5.79%. Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its activities cover securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement, and custody services; and electronic infrastructure and market information.



Has DBOEY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD) is trading with an drop of -8.33%, along with the trading price of $0.0011 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.0011.



NOK recently gained a volume of 3.58 million shares, while its average volume is 3.58 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.0005 - $0.0051, while today, up until 10AM, its minimum price was $0.0009.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it lost -21.43%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the/ plunge of -15.38%. American Community Development Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of low cost housing for parolees, former substance abusers, and indigent and financially disadvantaged in the United States.



Has ACYD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Evcarco Inc (OTCMKTS:EVCA) stock hit its highest price at $0.0003, after starting its trade at $0.0002. traded at the price of $0.0002 recently and its current day range is from $0.0001 to $0.0003.



EVCA total market capitalization remained $147.46shares, along with the total outstanding shares of 82.63million. Its current volume is 13.60 million in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 12.39 million shares. EVCARCO, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a new car franchised dealership company. The Company is engaged in selling environmentally conscious automobiles, offering both new electric and pre-owned vehicles, and plan to offer related financing, warranties, maintenance.



Can Investors Bet on EVCA after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/