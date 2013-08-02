Lucrative Penny Stocks - Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY), Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER), AIA Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY), Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER), AIA Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)



Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT) opened its shares at the price of $0.04 for the day. Its closing price was $0.0353 after gaining +0.57% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.26M shares. Generex Biotechnology Corporation is a Canada-based Company, which develops drug delivery systems and technologies for the treatment of diabetes. The Company has developed a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of drugs into the human body through the oral cavity.



CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) gain 1.81% to close at $6.18with the total traded volume of 86,064.00 shares, more than average volume of 97,441.00. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.39 - $6.25, while its day lowest price was $6.14 and it hit its day highest price at $6.23. Carrefour SA operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores worldwide. The company also operates food and non-food e-commerce Websites.



Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 786,587.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 13,092.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.04- $0.46, while its day lowest price was $0.42 and it hit its day highest price at $0.46. WTER total market capitalization is $47.63 million. The Alkaline Water Co Inc, formerly Global Lines Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the chauffeured transportation business. The Company focuses on providing chauffeuring and transportation services to residents within its local market



AIA Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) started its trading session with the price of $19.17 and closed at $19.20 after gain +0.79%. AAGIY stocks traded with total volume of 53,333.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 105,465.00 shares. Day range of the stock was 19.08 -$19.20. AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses



