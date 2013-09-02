Lucrative Penny Stocks - Jones Soda Co. (USA)(OTCMKTS:JSDA), IceWEB, Inc.(OTCBB:IWEB), RWE AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RWEOY), Neah Power Systems Inc(OTCBB:NPWZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Jones Soda Co. (USA)(OTCMKTS:JSDA), IceWEB, Inc.(OTCBB:IWEB), RWE AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RWEOY), Neah Power Systems Inc(OTCBB:NPWZ).



Jones Soda Co. ( USA )(OTCMKTS:JSDA) ended lower -2.60% and complete the day at $0.750. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 78,483. After opening at $0.77, the stock hit as high as $0.79. However, it traded between $0.23 and $0.91 over the last twelve months.



Jones Soda Co. (Jones) develops, produces, markets and distributes premium beverages, which includes product lines and extensions, such as Jones Soda, a carbonated soft drink; Jones Zilch, with zero calories (and an extension of the Jones Soda product line); WhoopAss Energy Drink, an energy supplement drink



Has JSDA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



IceWEB, Inc.(OTCBB:IWEB) closed yesterday at $0.0321, a +1.58% increase. Around 787,738 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 3.23 million shares. The company is now valued at around $11.42 million.



IceWEB, Inc. (IceWEB) manufacture and market unified data storage, purpose built appliances, network and cloud attached storage solutions and deliver on-line cloud computing application services. The Company’s customer base includes the United States government agencies, enterprise companies, and small to medium sized businesses (SMB).



For How Long IWEB Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



RWE AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RWEOY) moved -1.15 percent lower at $27.47 and traded between $27.37 and $27.50 after opening the day at $27.46. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.31%, which stands at -9.96% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -34.03%.



RWE AG is a Germany-based electricity and gas company. It diversifies its activities into seven divisions: Germany, which consists of the Power Generation and Sales and Distribution Networks business area; Netherlands/Belgium; Great Britain; The Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe; Renewables; Upstream Gas and Oil, and Trading/Gas Midstream.



Why Should Investors Buy RWEOY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Neah Power Systems Inc(OTCBB:NPWZ) shares rose, gaining +5.26 percent to close at $0.0040. The stock is down around -50% this year and -76.47% for the last 12 months. Around 7.25 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 6.40 million shares.



Neah Power Systems, Inc. is a United States-based Company, which develops power solutions for portable electronic devices including notebook PCs, military radios and other power-hungry computer, entertainment, and communications products. Its power solutions use a silicon-based design for its micro fuel cells that provides benefits such as higher power densities, lower cost and compact size.



Why Should Investors Buy NPWZ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/