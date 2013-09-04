Lucrative Penny Stocks: Lenovo Group Limited, (OTCMKTS: LNVGY), Nephros, Inc. (OTCBB: NEPH), MOTORS LIQ CO (OTCMKTS: MTLQU), GOLDEN QUEE MINING (OTCMKTS: GQMNF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LNVGY) Nephros, Inc. (OTCBB: NEPH) MOTORS LIQ CO (OTCMKTS: MTLQU) GOLDEN QUEE MINING (OTCMKTS: GQMNF).



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LNVGY) increased 1.70% and closed at $19.70 on a traded volume of 172.269 shares, in comparison to 39.088 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 6.49%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.27billion and its total outstanding shares are 521.15 million.



Will LNVGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide.



Nephros, Inc. (OTCBB: NEPH) plunged -21.29% and closed at $1.22 on a traded volume of 72.063 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 12.678 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 24.49%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.85 and $1.54.



Will NEPH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device company, develops and sells high performance liquid purification filters.



MOTORS LIQ CO (OTCMKTS: MTLQU) dropped -0.66% and closed at $29.90. So far in three months, the stock is down -5.38%. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.25 and $33.70 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $30.36. Its introductory price for the day was $30.25, with the overall traded volume of 233.254 shares.



Will MTLQU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GOLDEN QUEE MINING (OTCMKTS: GQMNF) after opening its trade at the price of $1.42, jumped 2.82% to close at $1.46 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 101.928 shares, in comparison to 121.470 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.74and $3.20 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.47.



Will GQMNF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd., a development stage company, engages in acquiring and maintaining gold and silver mining properties for exploration, future development, and production.



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