Lucrative Penny Stocks - MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Foodfest International 2000 Inc(OTCMKTS:FDFT), mCig Inc(OTCBB:LTCHD), Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Foodfest International 2000 Inc(OTCMKTS:FDFT), mCig Inc(OTCBB:LTCHD), Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY).



MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF) ended lower -4.23% and complete the day at $0.900. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.56 million. After opening at $0.90, the stock hit as high as $0.91. However, it traded between $0.45 and $0.94 over the last twelve months.



Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers



Has MONIF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Foodfest International 2000 Inc(OTCMKTS:FDFT) closed yesterday at $0.0007, a -63.16% decrease. Around 181.03 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.33 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 281,574.



Foodfest International 2000 Inc. provides water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire and odor restoration, and re construction services. Its water damage restoration services include damage assessment, water extraction and removal of excess moisture, indoor air quality and humidity control, disinfection and anti-microbial treatments, sanitation and deodorization, and insurance billing



Has FDFT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



mCig Inc(OTCBB:LTCHD) moved -0.46 percent lower at $0.219 and traded between $0.17 and $0.22 after opening the day at $0.20. Its performance over the last five days remained 82.5%, which stands at -21.79% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -56.2%.



mCig, Inc., a development stage company, engages in air to water generator distribution and technology licensing business. It offers Lifetech AirWell System, an air to water generator that produces water by promoting and filtering the condensation of moisture from air. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, as well as directly to medical facilities, government agencies, and schools



Why Should Investors Buy LTCHD After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY) shares rose, gaining +1.00 percent to close at $2.03. The stock is up around 227.42% this year and 125.31% for the last 12 months. Around 363,105 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 193,868 shares.



Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and marketing of digital media software and solutions principally in the United States, Europe, and Australia. Its solutions and technologies allow the distribution of digital media files through the Internet either in a streaming or digital download format.



Why Should Investors Buy DSNY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/