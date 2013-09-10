Lucrative Penny Stocks: MOTORS LIQ CO (OTCMKTS: MTLQU), Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB: VPIG), Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MOTORS LIQ CO (OTCMKTS: MTLQU), Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB: VPIG), Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS: KBLB).



MOTORS LIQ CO (OTCMKTS: MTLQU) increased 1.48% and closed at $32.15 on a traded volume of 435.404 shares, in comparison to 75.166 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 54.2%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $957.59million.



Will MTLQU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY) soared 4.33% and closed at $18.55 on a traded volume of 68.933 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 48.948 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -2.13%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $18.42 and $18.58.



Will MURGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The company provides life and health reinsurance, as well as property and casualty reinsurance, which include liability, personal accident, motor, marine, aviation, space, fire, engineering, credit and bonding, and other classes of reinsurance products.



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB: VPIG) dropped -1.50% and closed at $1.97. So far in three months, the stock is down -24.81%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.91 and $3.38 and during the previous trading session it marked$1.98 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $1.80 and the overall traded volume that day was 79.391 shares.



Will VPIG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe.



Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS: KBLB) after opening its shares at the price of $0.07, dropped -4.41% to close the day at $0.0650. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.67 million shares, in comparison to 772.926 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.03 and 0.14 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $0.08.



Will KBLB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing protein-based fibers using recombinant DNA technology for commercial applications in textile, specialty fiber, and technical textile industries.



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