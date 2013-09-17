Lucrative Penny Stocks - NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG).



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) ended lower -4.80% and complete the day at $0.0852. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.81 million. After opening at $0.09, the stock hit as high as $0.09.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games.



Has NTEK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY) closed yesterday at $7.67, a +2.40% increase. Around 510,517 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 290,960 shares. The company is now valued at around $17.48 billion.



PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



Has PPERY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX) moved 0.51 percent higher at $1.98 and traded between $1.96 and $2.04 after opening the day at $1.97. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.94%, which stands at +0.51% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 14.45%.



Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease.



For How Long CTIX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG) shares rose, gaining +3.13 percent to close at $0.495. The stock is up around 135.71% this year and 120% for the last 12 months. Around 287,547 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 491,926 shares.



Amarium Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software solutions and network security products in the United States and the People?s Republic of China. It offers EdgeForce security platforms that are designed to provide protection against destructive attacks by providing firewall, Web filtering



Why Should Investors Buy AMMG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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