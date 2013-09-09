Lucrative Penny Stocks: OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS: OSKFF), ITHACA ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS: IACAF), DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: DRGDF), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS: TRBAA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS: OSKFF), ITHACA ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS: IACAF), DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: DRGDF), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS: TRBAA).



OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS: OSKFF) increased 3.66% and closed at $5.03 on a traded volume of 26.350 shares, in comparison to 34.662 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -35.39%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion.



Will OSKFF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Osisko Mining Corporation engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining gold properties in the Americas.



ITHACA ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS: IACAF) plunged -0.90% and closed at $1.94 on a traded volume of 62.650 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 31.122 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 9.06%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.92 and $1.97.



Will IACAF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Ithaca Energy Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom’s Continental Shelf.



DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: DRGDF) jumped 3.29% and closed at $10.68. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.72%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.90 and $29.96 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $10.77. Its introductory price for the day was $10.67, with the overall traded volume of 51.271 shares.



Will DRGDF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Detour Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada.



Tribune Company (OTCMKTS: TRBAA) after opening its trade at the price of $60.22, dropped -0.08% to close at $60.30 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 183.278 shares, in comparison to 359.546 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $48.38 and $67.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $60.55.



Will TRBAA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Tribune Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company primarily in the United States.



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