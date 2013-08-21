Lucrative Penny Stocks - PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU), Jaguar Mining Inc (USA) (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU), Jaguar Mining Inc (USA) (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

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PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY) opened the session at $7.18, remained amid the day range of $6.65 - $7.28, and recently traded at $7.26. The stock showed a positive performance of 1.26% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 235,948.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 124,523.00 shares. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



What was the Moving Force behind PPERY On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on PPERY



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) traded with volume of 50,553.00 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 39,323.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.73 - $23.22. The stock showed a negative movement of -3.49% and was recently trading at $19.07. Lenovo Group Limited is principally engaged in investment holding. It is a personal technology company serving customers in more than 160 countries. The Company is a personal computer (PC) vendor. The Company develops, manufactures and markets technology products and services.



Has LNVGY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) exchanged 546,310.00 shares and the average volume remained 55,100.00 shares. The EPS of the stock remained -0.01. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 78.94 million. Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (NIMS) along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, periodic acceleration platforms, which are intended as aids to increase local circulation and temporary relief of minor aches and pains, produce local muscle relaxation and reduce morning stiffness.



Will NIMU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Jaguar Mining Inc (USA) (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) gained volume of 832,185.00 shares, while the average volume remained. 213,715.00shares. The stock decreased -1.05% and remained at $0.282. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained positive -25.93%. Jaguar Mining Inc. (Jaguar) is a gold mining company engaged in gold production and in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil.



Has JAGGF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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