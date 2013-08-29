Lucrative Penny Stocks: QUANTUM INT. CORP (OTCMKTS: QUAN), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ANZBY), Real Estate Contacts Inc (OTCBB: REAC), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS: LATF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: QUANTUM INT. CORP (OTCMKTS: QUAN), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ANZBY), Real Estate Contacts Inc (OTCBB: REAC), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS: LATF).



QUANTUM INT. CORP (OTCMKTS: QUAN) increased 6.25% and closed at $0.298 on a traded volume of 359.303 shares, in comparison to 235.614 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 376%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million.



Will QUAN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Quantum International Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing clean energy solutions for alternative energy companies in the United States.



Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ANZBY) showed no change, closed at $26.52 on a traded volume of 102.117shares, whereas its average trading volume is 103.737 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -2.39%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $26.31 and $26.55.



Is ANZBY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate, and institutional customers in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.



Real Estate Contacts Inc (OTCBB: REAC) dropped -10.00% and closed at $0.0018. So far in three months, the stock is down -55%. It’s overall traded volume of 36.53 million shares.



Will REAC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Real Estate Contacts, Inc. operates an online real estate advertising, marketing, and real estate video company that offers real estate professionals the opportunity to reach consumers interested in buying or selling property in their respective geographic area.



Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS: LATF) dropped -20.00% to close at $0.0012 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 58.73million shares, in comparison to 18.73 million shares of average trading volume.



Will LATF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Latteno Food Corp. focuses on acquiring, organizing, developing, and upgrading companies in the food and beverage markets, with a focus on dairy and coffee industries.



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