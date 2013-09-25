Lucrative Penny Stocks - Saba Software, Inc.(OTCMKTS:SABA), Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:FRFHF), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY), MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Saba Software, Inc.(OTCMKTS:SABA), Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:FRFHF), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY), MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP).



Saba Software, Inc.(OTCMKTS:SABA) ended higher +0.50% and complete the day at $10.05. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 79,418. After opening at $10.000, the stock hit as high as $10.15. However, it traded between $6.36 and $10.50 over the last twelve months.



Saba Software, Inc. provides a class of people systems that combine people learning, people performance, and people collaboration solutions. People-driven enterprises use the company?s solutions to mobilize and engage people around new strategies and initiatives, as well as cultivate, capture, and share individual and collective knowhow.



For How Long SABA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:FRFHF) closed yesterday at $407.37, a -0.28% decrease. Around 8,451 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 5,761 shares. The company is now valued at around $14.24 billion.



Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States, Canada, and internationally



Has FRFHF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY) moved +0.11 percent higher at $28.45 and traded between $28.35 and $38.55 after opening the day at $28.54. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.08%, which stands at 11.88% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -8.43%.



Fanuc Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of machinery in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia. Its products include CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, robodrills, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and super nano machines



For How Long FANUY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP) shares rose, gaining +4.34 percent to close at $0.0409. The stock is up around 169.08% this year and 2052.63% for the last 12 months. Around 3.63 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 3.20 million shares.



MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers terminal-based service packages and integrated Web Portal add-ons that include digital patient records, electronic referrals, credit/debit card merchant services, check guarantee, and accounts receivable financing for physicians, clinics, hospitals, and medical dispensaries



Why Should Investors Buy MWIP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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