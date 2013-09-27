Lucrative Penny Stocks - SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG(OTCMKTS:SIMH), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:OSGIQ), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG(OTCMKTS:SIMH), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:OSGIQ), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX).



SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG(OTCMKTS:SIMH)ended lower -29.73% and complete the day at $0.130. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.57 million. After opening at $0.20, the stock hit as high as $0.20. However, it traded between $0.10 and $3.95 over the last twelve months.



Sanomedics International Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of non-contact infrared thermometers.



Has SIMH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:OSGIQ) closed yesterday at $2.10, a +2.44% increase. Around 1.88 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 166,881 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 64.53million.



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. Its customers include independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and the U.S. and international government entities.



For How Long OSGIQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP) trade close at $0.0131 and traded between $0.01 and $0.01 after opening the day at $0.01. Its performance over the last five days remained -15.48%, which stands at -29.19% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -41.78%.



Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications



What CERP Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX) close at $1.88. The stock is up around 3.83% this year and 123.53% for the last 12 months. Around 267,294 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 292,700 shares.



Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease



Can CTIX Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



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