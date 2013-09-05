Lucrative Penny Stocks: Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY), SK3 Group Inc (NDA) (OTCMKTS: SKTO), Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS: BBLU), FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS: DROP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY), SK3 Group Inc (NDA) (OTCMKTS: SKTO), Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS: BBLU), FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS: DROP).



Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY) increased 2.25% and closed at $32.92 on a traded volume of 16.072 shares, in comparison to 163.374 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 81.78%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $77.31 billion .



Will SFTBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SoftBank Corp. operates in the information industry in Japan. It operates through four segments: Mobile Communications, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Telecommunications, and Internet Culture.



SK3 Group Inc (NDA) (OTCMKTS: SKTO) plunged -4.40% and closed at $0.0087 on a traded volume of 5.78 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.84 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -59.53%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.01 and $0.01.



Will SKTO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SK3 Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a range of healthcare services in the United States. The company provides hospice care services to individuals diagnosed with life-limiting illness and prefer to decline aggressive treatment.



Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS: BBLU) dropped -1.73% and closed at $3.40. So far in three months, the stock is up 41.67%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.82 and $3.89 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $3.43. Its introductory price for the day was $3.36, with the overall traded volume of 134.761 shares.



Will BBLU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Blue Earth, Inc. engages in a mergers and acquisition strategy to acquire, license, develop, market, install, and monitor clean-tech related technologies and energy management systems.



FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS: DROP) after opening its trade at the price of $0.08, dropped -2.50% to close at $0.0780 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.12 million shares, in comparison to 851.806 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.07 and $0.28 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.08.



Will DROP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fuse Science, Inc., a consumer products company, develops alternative delivery systems with applications in the sports nutrition and medical fields.



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