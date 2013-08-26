Lucrative Penny Stocks - SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF), RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Buffalo Wild Wings(NASDAQ:BWLD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF), RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Buffalo Wild Wings(NASDAQ:BWLD)



SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF) ended higher +3.33% and complete the day at $2.79. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 133,977. After opening at $2.75, the stock hit as high as $2.83. However, it traded between $2.60 and $4.77 over the last twelve months.



Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas interests in Alberta



For How Long SCPZF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY) closed yesterday at $14.05, a -0.71% decrease. Around 886,327 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 150,019 shares. The company is now valued at around $50.80 billion.



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide. The company offers antiseptic liquids under the Dettol brand; depilatory products under the Veet brand; medicated sore throat products under the Strepsils brand; condoms under the Durex brand



Has RBGLY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) moved +2.15 percent higher at $17.58 and traded between $17.32 and $17.59 after opening the day at $17.34. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.86%, which stands at 3.41% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 6.03%.



Tesco PLC is an international retailer. The activity of the Company is retailing and associated activities in the United Kingdom, the People’s Republic of China, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, India, Malaysia, Poland, Slovakia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and the United States.



For How Long TSCDY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Buffalo Wild Wings(NASDAQ:BWLD) shares fall, losing -1.04 percent to close at $108.41. The stock is up around 48.87% this year and 45.22% for the last 12 months. Around 228,405 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 409,514 shares.



Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc., is a owner, operator, and franchisor of restaurants. The Company features a variety of menu items, including its Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings spun in any of its 16 types of sauces or five types of seasonings.



Will BWLD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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