Lucrative Penny Stocks - Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY), AURCANA CORP(OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY), AURCANA CORP(OTCMKTS:AUNFF).



Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY) trade complete the day at $21.75. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 54,088. After opening at $21.58, the stock hit as high as $21.77. However, it traded between $19.35 and $26.50over the last twelve months.



Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) telecommunications and information services company providing telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers.



Can Investors Bet on TLSYY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY) closed yesterday at $22.51, a +1.17% increase. Around 48,553 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 88,022 shares. The company is now valued at around $21.46 billion.



KOMATSU LTD. is a Japan-based company which manufactures, develops, markets and sells construction machinery and vehicles, as well as other industrial machinery. The Construction Machine and Vehicle segment provides excavation, loading, land-clearing, base course use, transporting, forestry, underground construction and resources recycle machines, industrial vehicles, foundry pieces, as well as transportation, warehouse and packing related services.



For How Long KMTUY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY) moved -1.09 percent lower at $13.65 and traded between $13.60 and $13.80 after opening the day at $13.80. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.5%, which stands at -4.55% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -4.21%.



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide. The company offers antiseptic liquids under the Dettol brand; depilatory products under the Veet brand; medicated sore throat products under the Strepsils brand;



Why Should Investors Buy RBGLY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



AURCANA CORP(OTCMKTS:AUNFF) shares rose, gaining +3.67 percent to close at $2.62. The stock is up around 176.16% this year and 178.81% for the last 12 months. Around 58,052 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 77,805 shares.



Aurcana Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the production and sale of copper, silver, lead, and zinc concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties.



Why Should Investors Buy AUNFF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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