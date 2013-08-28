Lucrative Penny Stocks - Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:KGET), Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:KGET), Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY).



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) ended lower -0.86% and complete the day at $17.34. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 286,579. After opening at $17.33, the stock hit as high as $17.55. However, it traded between $14.83 and $17.98 over the last twelve months.



Tesco PLC is an international retailer. The activity of the Company is retailing and associated activities in the United Kingdom, the People’s Republic of China, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, India, Malaysia, Poland, Slovakia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and the United States.



Has TSCDY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc(OTC MKTS:KGET) closed yesterday at $0.0017, a -22.73% decrease. Around 38.03 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 10.42 million shares. The company is now valued at around $5.32 million.



Kleangas Energy Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling oxy-hydrogen systems.



Has KGET Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY) moved -0.86 percent lower at $21.75 and traded between $21.64 and $21.86 after opening the day at $21.84. Its performance over the last five days remained -7.56%, which stands at -4.1% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -4.4%.



Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) telecommunications and information services company providing telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers.



Why Should Investors Buy TLSYY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY) shares rose, gaining +2.17 percent to close at $8.96. The stock is up around 47.61% this year and 26.91% for the last 12 months. Around 369,775 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 166,471 shares.



Panasonic Corporation is a Japan-based electronics manufacturer. The Audio-Visual Computer (AVC) Network segment offers audio and video equipment. The Appliance segment provides household air-conditioning machines.



Why Should Investors Buy PCRFY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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