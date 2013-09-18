Lucrative Penny Stocks - Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITYBY), EXTENDICARE INC(OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITYBY), EXTENDICARE INC(OTCMKTS:EXETF).



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) ended higher +0.39% and complete the day at $17.82. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 104,992. After opening at $17.82, the stock hit as high as $17.86. However, it traded between $14.83 and $17.98 over the last twelve months.



Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products. The company also provides retail banking, financial, and insurance services



For How Long TSCDY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY) closed yesterday at $62.55, a +0.19% increase. Around 174,863 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 73,051 shares. The company is now valued at around $47.22 billion.



Open Joint Stock Company Oil company LUKOIL operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company?s Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas primarily in the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan



For How Long LUKOY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITYBY) moved -0.92 percent lower at $73.04 and traded between $72.72 and $73.30 after opening the day at $73.29. Its performance over the last five days remained 3.03%, which stands at 5.93% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -4.3%.



Imperial Tobacco Group PLC engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The company operates through two segments: Tobacco and Logistics. It offers cigarettes, cigars, fine cut tobacco, snus, tubes, filters, and rolling papers; and roll your own, make your own, and pipe tobaccos.



Why Should Investors Buy ITYBY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



EXTENDICARE INC(OTCMKTS:EXETF) shares rose, gaining +0.03 percent to close at $6.53. The stock is down around -15.3% this year and -19.68% for the last 12 months. Around 54,653 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 68,012 shares.



Extendicare Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides post-acute and long-term senior care services in North America. The company operates in two segments, United States Canada



Why Should Investors Buy EXETF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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