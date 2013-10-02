Lucrative Penny Stocks - Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP), Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DLAKY), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR(OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP), Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DLAKY), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR(OTCMKTS:MURGY).



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP) ended higher +2.83% and complete the day at $0.690. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 302,983. After opening at $0.67, the stock hit as high as $0.69. However, it traded between $0.32 and $2.53 over the last twelve months.



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary therapeutics primarily for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders



For How Long TTNP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DLAKY) closed yesterday at $19.74, a +1.49% increase. Around 97,658 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 16,210 shares. The company is now valued at around $9.08 billion.



Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a Germany-based aviation company with global operations and a total of more than 400 subsidiaries and associated companies. The Company is engaged in passenger transport, airfreight and airline services.



For How Long DLAKY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP) moved -1.13 percent lower at $0.123 and traded between $0.12 and $0.13 after opening the day at $0.12. Its performance over the last five days remained -23.2%, which stands at 48.85% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 53.32%.



Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Elite) is a specialty pharmaceutical company principally engaged in the development and manufactures of oral, controlled-release products, using technology and the development and manufacture of generic pharmaceuticals. Elite has four products



For How Long ELTP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR(OTCMKTS:MURGY) shares rose, gaining +0.41 percent to close at $19.65. The stock is up around 8.99% this year and 24.52% for the last 12 months. Around 180,358 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 50,801 shares.



Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen is a Germany-based holding company engaged in reinsurance and insurance business fields. The Company diversifies its operations into reinsurance, primary insurance, Munich Health and Asset management.



Why Should Investors Buy MURGY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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