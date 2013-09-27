Lucy Kelts Team and Prudential California Realty Announce Brand Change

Rancho Santa Fe, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- On September 23, 2013, the Lucy Kelts Team and Prudential California Realty became Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, a defining moment in real estate.



"This move unites the strengths of industry leaders to bring unparalleled operational excellence, innovation and integrity while retaining the commitment of all parties to market California real estate at the highest level and to be the most trusted real estate company in the California market," according to a statement from Berkshire Hathaway.



Lucy Kelts Team, making use of the powerful new network, strives to exemplify the reputation of Berkshire Hathaway, a company recognized as number one in Barron's annual ranking of the world's 100 most respected companies.



"Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a new franchise built upon the financial strength and leadership of Brookfield and HomeServices," according to Warren Buffet, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. "I am confident these partners will deliver value to the residential real estate industry, and I am pleased to have Berkshire Hathaway be a part of the brand new brand."



Lucy Kelts proudly calls Rancho Santa Fe her hometown and shares her personal knowledge with clients to ensure everyone realizes what a treasure this area of California is. In addition to showcasing homes in the area, Kelts' website provides information on community events, such as carnivals for kids, places to get in shape and classes for seniors looking for new activities.



"The goal remains to find the dream home for each client visiting our office and also providing additional information to ensure residents have the opportunity to take advantage of the many events and activities held in the area. Rancho Santa Fe offers a great deal for residents which is one reason why I am so proud to not only have my office here, but to call it my hometown," Kelts said.



Whether one is looking for a home, a condo, land or a rental, the Lucy Kelts Team will be happy to help.



"Although our name will be changing, clients can continue to expect the outstanding service our office has become known for and we honor the trust you have placed in us to assist you with your real estate needs. We look forward to the opportunity to exceed your expectations under our new name," Kelts said.



About Lucy Kelts

Lucy Kelts is a Rancho Santa Fe Realtor and serves as a real estate consultant to the community and cherishes the area as it is her hometown. Her real estate expertise continues to be sought by politicians, celebrities and residents alike and she is humbled by their trust in her. She's honored to be consulted and entrusted with these important financial matters.