Lucy's Cleaning Service Launches 100% Satisfaction Guarantee

However, figuring out which cleaning services are reliable and professional may take time in itself. For a quick and easy solution, people are beginning to turn to the Internet to find home and office cleaning services. For residents of the Cincinnati, Ohio area, there is a brand new local business that is providing exactly this type of service.



The name of this business is Lucy’s Cleaning Service, and it is providing both home and office cleaning to its satisfied customers.



A spokesperson stated:



“We understand what people want from a cleaning service. Effective cleaning is obviously a key element but we believe customers demand much more than that. We ensure all of our staff are fully vetted and they go through training not only on cleaning techniques but also customer service. We also employ a team of supervisors to spot check our cleaning technicians work. We believe in our service commitments and to illustrate this we give a 100% guarantee that if a customer is not satisfied we will return free of charge to make any improvements.”



By visiting the Lucy’s Cleaning Service website, visitors can learn about standard cleaning, deep cleaning, spring cleaning and one-time specialized cleaning services, among others. Individuals in search of office cleaning in Cincinnati can read about the special commercial cleaning services offered by Lucy’s Cleaning Service.



Those who want to maintain eco-friendly homes will discover that the company’s eco-friendly cleaning services protect their homes from the use of harmful chemicals and help to reduce their carbon footprints. In fact, all products used by Lucy’s Cleaning Service are eco-friendly no matter what service has been selected.



Visitors who are interested in cleaning services can request a free quote from the company by filling out a simple online form. They can also check out the website’s frequently asked questions in order to find the answers they are looking for.



On the Lucy’s Cleaning Service website, individuals can learn about reliable cleaning services that can be provided in the home and at the office.



About Lucy’s Cleaning Service

Lucy's Cleaning Service offers affordable home and office cleaning services in the Cincinnati, Ohio area. The company understands that every home is unique, which is why it offers services that are customized to meet the customer’s cleaning needs. For those who are looking for a trustworthy, reliable and professional cleaning company, Lucy’s Cleaning Service fits the bill.



For more information, please visit: http://lucyscleaningcincinnati.com/