Ludaxx Opens Black Diamond Academy Website to Assist New Members

Says Klause, "Ludaxx success starts here. Black Diamond Academy (BDA) was created to help guide and support our team members as they build their Ludaxx business. With effectiveness and simplicity as the themes of BDA, the goal of the site is show members how to create a large residual monthly income quickly, and reach the top ranks in the company." Klause continues, explaining, "Our team, comprised of competent industry leaders and top Ludaxx earners, guide new members step-by-step, providing product knowledge and research, compensation plan training, business-building tips, a resource center, as well as solid leadership & support.



With sections of the learning-based site devoted to product knowledge, compensation plans, company history, international teams, application and ordering information and support, this website was designed in response to member needs. Says Klause, "Ludaxx and our team is growing at a phenomenal pace and gaining momentum every single week. Experience, determination and servitude create our teams foundation which is propelling people to achieve massive success. This website helps the motivated entrepreneur achieve his goals and have someone on their side helping them along." Klause continues. "If you are new to Ludaxx, here is a perfect starting point to learn about the company, revolutionary products and our lucrative compensation plan."



Klause explains how working at home, away from co-workers, can often cause employees to feel isolated and out of the loop. This website, however, helps bridge the gap. "Engaging with the company, team leadership and community is the key to ensuring long-term success. The website allows members to plug into the calls, events and more. Because we can't be there to help you in person, this website does it for us. Ludaxx has all the key components in place to help people create a lucrative and secure global business. I believe that many who choose to join us now will go on to create some of the most coveted success stories this industry has ever seen."



About Black Diamond Academy

Black Diamond Acadamy is completely owned by the Lu family, boasting a 100% debt free company. Their passion is to help balance and restore a successful, health lifestyle while providing opportunities to achieve the financial rewards most are seeking. Created by Jimmy Lu, Ludaxx is positioned to become the next giant in the industry, and is being built on 3 foundational values: Balance, Harmony & Success. The company invites readers to visit their website to read Ludaxx reviews and testimonials.