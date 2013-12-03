Lufial Internet Seeks Funds via Indiegogo to Create DesignWeb.org, Free Collaborative Web Technology Community for Everyone

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Lufial is a Portuguese company (based in Lisbon) specializing in the development and management of internet portals, E-Commerce, internet consulting and web hosting services.



They are the experts in Human-Computer interaction and usability, focused mainly on Internet & E-Commerce websites and Mobile apps. Their goal is to help companies build a profitable presence on the web.



Lufial’s intent with DesignWeb is to become every web professional’s best friend and allow more people to become internet experts and contributing to the internet growth.



DesignWeb.org project’s objective is to provide a multi-language free collaborative web community for the internet, E-Commerce, digital marketing and mobile professionals.



DesignWeb.org Project intends to help E-Commerce & internet (including Mobile and other IT) professionals and learners by providing them all the tools, resources, information and knowledge to help them become better, earn money, expand their network, share knowledge / experiences / ideas, find a job, finance their information technology (IT) projects, find partners, find clients, share their web portfolio, teach others, learn with others, participate in tech events, access to discounts on tech related stuff, etc.



To create this free resource community for web professionals, Lufial requires at least $60,000. This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: Till January 26, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1dLPcPD