Lufthansa Airlines Deny Icelander Boarding at Heathrow Airport Leaving Him Stranded

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Kristinn Spence former municipality candidate has been denied boarding 2 times at Heathrow airport by Lufthansa staff and now fears to have to walk the streets of London as Lufthansa does not give any solid answers about a refund or a new flight and staff say people can not sleep overnight anymore after monday 6 march..



It is now apparent that the Coronavirus is affecting flights all over the world and people seem to be getting stuck everywhere.



One of these people Kristinn Spence tells his story.



"Well so I was going to Bangkok which is like my second home but suddenly was denied boarding at the Lufthansa gate, I already made it inside the airport through security and everything but when boarding they just said no and told me to get out. I decided it was time to go home to Denmark but Lufthansa also denied me boarding to that flight because i don't have a residency card but the diplomatic contract between denmark and Iceland allows each residents to live in each country without limitation, i was pretty shocked that they override a decade long contract between the countries and the police in denmark said this was pretty strange and i should speak to the foreign ministry which i already did but they said they could not do anything about it either which made me stressed and quite did not understand why i am not being let home.



Now i called Travelgenio and Lufthansa and both of them barely even picked up and only time they did was to tell me that they could do nothing so I asked them if I should just go walk the streets as a homeless man and they just answered with nothing and didn't even offer me a refund or anything.



So now i am sitting in this airport and wondering what to do i even drained my card for all my money for these tickets a 1000 dollars and have cash with me of Iceland kronar but no exchange is open I can't even get food or water."



This story is one of many from travelers and how the devastating effects the Coronavirus is having on people and how Airlines and travel agencies deal with the pandemic and it's effects.



A video of the boarding denial is found here

https://youtu.be/cyzIv1bUhTc



Message from Kristinn

https://youtube.com/watch?v=7kaDzbcn2sc



