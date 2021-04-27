Lugen Family Office Offers Customized Legacy Planning Services Backed by Proprietary System

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- Lugen Family Office is an exclusive legacy planning firm offering services to protect the legacies, dynasties and values that formed the core foundation for generations together. The greatest rewards of family wealth is to be able to share it with the coming generations. The founders have been taking care of their needs and wants but when it comes to saving their legacy, it takes a lot of planning and prudence. That is where LFO comes in place and by collaborating with this firm, clients can be assured that they will align their family and businesses with the leading value based family office. LFO comes with its own private eco-system of strategic partners and an innovative collaborative process to fulfill the legacy planning goals. Clients will also be given access to the core principles that have been utilized within the network of UHNW families and multi-generational businesses to yield quick and positive results



Lugen Family Office Inc. based at Vancouver, BC is a full-service legacy planning firm. Enzo Calamo, CEO and Founder of LFO also created the proprietary Seven Generation Legacy System that comes with strategies to safeguard and empower the family legacies and dynasties.



