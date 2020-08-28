Lugen Family Office, the Global Leader in Social Media for UHNW and HNW Families

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2020 -- Lugen Family Office offers Legacy planning services to empower family dynasties through seven generation planning. The firm was founded by Enzo Calamo, a philanthropist, entrepreneur, bestselling author and the founder of the Seven Generation Legacy Process. This process is a proprietary program that is designed to safeguard and empower family dynasties especially for the legacy oriented families. Enzo Calamo is also an attorney for Tax and Estate Planning who assists families in preserving and growing their financial wealth.



Lugen Family Office has also developed a private Eco-System, a network of family businesses where they can co-evolve, share their resources and nurture their businesses. They also offer Private Wealth Management Services to facilitate the wealth management needs through strategic partnerships with licensed institutions and professionals. Their featured Private Finance Services are designed to help businesses increase their capital to improve their business infrastructure and operations. Family businesses can also benefit from the Business Consulting Services to empower their businesses by effectively using their resources.



To know more about Estate planning services Vancouver BC visit http://lugenfamilyoffice.com/



About http://lugenfamilyoffice.com/

Lugen Family Office Inc. based at Vancouver, Canada is an online curator on Legacy Planning, Family Business, Philanthropy, Wealth Management and UHNW. The office helps families build and maintain their historic legacy for their future generations.



Media Contact

Lugen Family Office Inc.

Address: Suite 1000, 355 Burrard Street, Vancouver BC V6C2G8 Canada

Phone: 1-866-605-8885

Website: http://lugenfamilyoffice.com