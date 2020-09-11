Luggage Market Outlook - Post Covid-19 Scenario : Nike, Adidas, VF, Samsonite International

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2020 -- Global Luggage Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Samsonite International S.A. (United States), VIP Industries (India), VF Corporation (United States), Briggs & Riley Travelware (United States), Rimowa GmbH (Germany), MCM Worldwide (Germany), Louis Vuitton (LV) (France), IT Luggage (United Kingdom), Adidas (Germany), LVMH (France) and Nike (United States)



Luggage comprises of bags or container that is used to keep traveller's objects while transiting from one place to other. The travelers use this for the various purpose including travel necessities, carry clothing, toiletries and other articles. Many top players are focusing on designing and manufacturing smart luggage with smart features such as smart locking system, traceability and the growth of the very market has been attributed to the rise in travel and tourism activities across the globe.



Market Drivers

- Changing lifestyles and increasing urbanization

- Surging business activities

- Rising travel and tours across the globe and Increasing travel & tourism industry growth on a global level



Market Trend

- Surging deployment of Global Positioning System (GPS) tracker, USB port that enables application for recharging battery of cell phones



Restraints

- Growing influence of unorganized luggage industry in Asia-Pacific and Africa regions



Opportunities

- Surge in high-net-worth-individuals globally

- Rise of wide distribution channel including e-commerce

- Increasing travel & tourism industries across the world



Challenges

- Risk of counterfeiting and negative currency



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Luggage market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Luggage market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Luggage market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Luggage Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Luggage Market

The report highlights Luggage market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Luggage, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Luggage Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Luggage Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Luggage Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Luggage Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Luggage Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Casual bags, Travel bags, Business bags), Application (Specialist Retailers, Factory outlets, Internet sales))

5.1 Global Luggage Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Luggage Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Luggage Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Luggage Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Luggage Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Luggage Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



