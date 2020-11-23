Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Luggage Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Luggage Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Luggage. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Samsonite International S.A. (United States),VIP Industries (India),VF Corporation (United States),Briggs & Riley Travelware (United States),Rimowa GmbH (Germany),MCM Worldwide (Germany),Louis Vuitton (LV) (France),IT Luggage (United Kingdom),Adidas (Germany),LVMH (France),Nike (United States).



Luggage comprises of bags or container that is used to keep travellerâ€™s objects while transiting from one place to other. The travelers use this for the various purpose including travel necessities, carry clothing, toiletries and other articles. Many top players are focusing on designing and manufacturing smart luggage with smart features such as smart locking system, traceability and the growth of the very market has been attributed to the rise in travel and tourism activities across the globe.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Luggage Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trends:

Surging deployment of Global Positioning System (GPS) tracker, USB port that enables application for recharging battery of cell phones



Market Drivers:

Changing lifestyles and increasing urbanization

Surging business activities

Rising travel and tours across the globe and Increasing travel & tourism industry growth on a global level



Restraints that are major highlights:

Growing influence of unorganized luggage industry in Asia-Pacific and Africa regions



Opportunities

Surge in high-net-worth-individuals globally

Rise of wide distribution channel including e-commerce

Increasing travel & tourism industries across the world



The Global Luggage Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Casual bags, Travel bags, Business bags), Application (Specialist Retailers, Factory outlets, Internet sales)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Finally, Luggage Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



