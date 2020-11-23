Luis Hernandez Joins the Avanti Company

Avon Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- Luis' background includes working for an industry leading water meter manufacturing company and the world leading AMR/AMI manufacturer. Luis has multiple degrees from the University of Miami including a BS in Mechanical Engineering as well as a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on Fluid Dynamics. He has worked extensively as a Product and Project Manager throughout his career.



Luis' territory covers from Monroe to Indian River County in Southeast Florida up to Lee County on the West Coast. Luis will be a strong addition to the Avanti Team, bringing technical expertise to help solve our customers' every flow meter and metering system need.



Please join us in welcoming Luis Hernandez to Avanti.



About The Avanti Company

The Avanti Company was founded in 1977 by Paul and Justine Devlin and is headquartered in Avon Park, FL. We provide flow meters, water meters, metering systems, on-site flow meter testing, sewer flow monitoring, inspection, and assessment services for the water, wastewater, agricultural, petroleum, and industrial marketplaces. Avanti represents products from Badger Meter, McCrometer, Itron, Hach Flow, Liquid Controls, Syrinix, Honeywell, 64 seconds, Infosense, Nicor, and others. Please visit our website at www.avanticompany.com, email us at info@avanticompany.com, or call us at 863-453-5336 for assistance with all of your flow meter and metering system needs.