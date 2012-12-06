Lukach Law, P.C. Now Offers Aggressive Defense in Fighting Criminal Charges Brought Against Clients

Haddon Heights, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Stephen Lukach III, the New Jersey DWI Lawyer, now provides legal assistance to help people resolve Felony and Misdemeanor criminal charges in Pennsylvania and Indictable Offenses in New Jersey. Mr. Lukach provides prompt client services in bail and bond hearings throughout Central and Southern New Jersey and Southeastern Pennsylvania. The firm dedicates itself to assisting people with the many practical problems that are accompanied by criminal charges, before, during, and after the resolution of the case. He represents clients in New Jersey and Pennsylvania facing Superior and Municipal court charges of drug distribution, assault, trespass, domestic violence, resisting arrest and others. In addition to representing clients who have had criminal charges filed against them, Mr. Lukach focuses his law office on DWI cases.



Mr. Lukach also defends clients who have been charged with probation and parole violations. He also works hard to correct sentencing errors. The firm also advises clients about their options for expungement of criminal records.



About Stephen Lukach III

Stephen Lukach III is admitted to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. His legal practice centers on DWI defenses. As a New Jersey DWI Lawyer, Stephen Lukach III has been practicing DWI Law for several years. Along with being a member of the National College for DWI/DUI Defense, Mr. Lukach is a Qualified Practitioner in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and a Certified Alcotest Operator. Mr. Lukach III has defended hundreds of clients and he takes pride in his many successes.



For more information on the NJ DWI lawyer, call 888-400-1DWI(1394) for a free consultation, or visit http://njdrunkdrivinglawyer.com/. Visit the site today for a free initial legal consultation with Stephen M. Lukach, III.