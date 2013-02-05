Luke's Asphalt Earns Esteemed 2012 Angie's List Super Service Award

Spring Branch, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Luke’s Asphalt has earned the service industry-coveted 2012 Angie’s List Super Service Award, an honor awarded annually to approximately 5 percent of all the companies rated on Angie’s List, the nation’s leading provider of consumer reviews on local service companies.



“We are honored that so many of our customers took the time out of there day to list us as one of the premier asphalt contractors for paving, sealcoating, and parking lot striping in and around the San Antonio area,” said Billy Luke owner of Luke’s Asphalt.” We strive to satisfy our customers and it is a great to see that we have great satisfaction among our customers.”



“It’s a select group of companies rated on Angie’s List that can claim the exemplary customer service record of being a Super Service Award winner,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “Our standards for the Super Service Award are quite high. The fact that Luke’s Asphalt earned this recognition speaks volumes about its dedication providing great service to its customers.”



Angie’s List Super Service Award 2012 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, including earning a minimum number of reports, an excellent rating from their customers and abiding by Angie’s List operational guidelines.



Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie’s List. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality. Members can find the 2012 Super Service Award logo next to company names in search results on AngiesList.com.



About Luke's Asphalt

Luke's Asphalt Paving is a full service asphalt paving contractor locally owned and operated in Spring Branch, Texas.



Contact:

Billy Luke

Luke's Asphalt

lukesasphalt@gmail.com

Spring Branch

http://www.lukesasphaltpaving.com