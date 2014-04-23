Lum-Tec Offers Wrist Watches for Men

Askim, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Wrist watches nowadays are often considered a symbol of style and elegancy. Wrist watches for men need to meet high requirements, connected with good appearance and durability. A lot of men are ready to spend even huge amount of money for having the perfect wrist watch that will make them feel elegant and confident.



‘LUM-TEC’ officials expect that their new collection of watches for men will quickly become popular and wanted, because the models are really unique and fashionable. Every ‘LUM-TEC’ watch is made by hand by a team of professional watchmakers, which guarantees high quality.



The watches for men, produced by ‘LUM-TEC’, aim to satisfy the clients’ requirements by their originality and quality. ‘LUM-TEC’ watches are manufactured only in 100-300 copies per model, which makes them rare and unique.



Clients could expect that the models from the new collection will prove to be the right choice for the men who want to be noticed and liked.



The very first wrist watch was created almost two centuries ago, in 1868. At the beginning, wrist watches were mainly worn by women. Nowadays, the wrist watch is a necessary accessory for every man who pays attention to his style. The additional functions that a modern wrist watch may have – alarm, stopwatch, etc. make the watch even more desired item in the modern world.



Wrist watches for men (klockor) and women, no matter the movement and the country of origin, have gained nowadays large popularity. And this has not changed by the fact that wrist watches no longer aim just showing the time. This function is now being performed by cell phones and other modern devices. Wrist watches, however, still have an important role in human society. They are preferred accessories for men and women, a good idea for a gift and an excellent way to express yourself and complete your stylish appearance.



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About Lum-Tec

In the watch industry there is a certain brand, whose models and professionalism are exclusive- Lum-Tec. Lum-tec has specialized in the making of unique limited edition watches. They manufacture them only in 100-300 copies per model, which speaks for their uniqueness.?ll the watches are being produced in the USA.



Lum-Tec is manufactured by Wiegand Custom Watch, whose goal is not just to create good time pieces, but to be always the first in the branch and to make sure it’s clients are not just satisfied, but astonished by the quality of their watches. The goal of Lum-tec is the strive for the creation of the best watches. The company can proudly say that it has built watches for thousands of customers worldwide. They have also designed, improved, and built watches for most other known watch brands, even for some of the most renowned.



Lum-Tec watches are built by hand with great passion by a team of exceptionally skilled and professional watchmakers, who are creating the watches not just for the sake of benefit, but with love and pride for their masterpieces.



The most superior quality components that are available to watchmakers are being used. For Lum-Tec the opinion of both clients and specialists is very important. This is why many of the models have come to, after you have listened to feedback from clock collectors from around the world, because for Lum-Tec every opinion is important.



Kaliber Consulting AB

Stora Åvägen 21

436 34 ASKIM



Tel: 0760-485046

E-mail: info@lum-tec.se



Web: http://lum-tec.se

Momsreg.nr: SE556893485401