Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

An investigation on behalf of investors of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) shares over potential securities laws violations by Lumber Liquidators Holdings and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) concerning whether a series of statements by Lumber Liquidators Holdings regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $544.57 million in 2009 to $813.33 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $26.92 million to $47.06 million.



Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc grew from $7.71 per share in March 2009 to as high as $89.91 per share in May 2013.



Then on June 20, 2013 a report alleged that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc was selling hardwood flooring products containing illegal levels of formaldehyde -a known carcinogen.



Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) declined from $88.40 per share on June 18, 2013, to as low as $71.758 on June 24, 2013.



