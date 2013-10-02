Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) was announced concerning whether certain Lumber Liquidators Holdings officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Lumber Liquidators Holdings officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls.



On June 20, 2013 a report alleged that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc was selling hardwood flooring products containing illegal levels of formaldehyde -a known carcinogen.



Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) declined from $88.40 per share on June 18, 2013, to as low as $71.758 on June 24, 2013.



Then on Sept. 27, 2013 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc commented on actions taken by Federal authorities, which relate to the importation of certain of the Company's wood flooring products. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc said that on Sept. 26, 2013, sealed search warrants were executed at Lumber Liquidators Holdings’ corporate offices in Toano and Richmond, Virginia by the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.



Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc declined from $114.08 per share on Sept. 26, 2013, to $101.94 per share on Sept. 27, 2013.



On Sept. 30, 2013 NYSE:LL shares closed at $107.03 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com