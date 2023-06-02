Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2023 -- Certain directors of Lumen Technologies, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: LUMN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Lumen Technologies, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of long term investors in NYSE: LUMN stocks, concerns whether certain Lumen Technologies, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that various headwinds were impeding Lumen's ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand, that Quantum Fiber was not progressing as was represented to the public, that Lumen's management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand, and that as a result of Lumen's decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, Lumen's results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023.



