LumeraDiamonds.com Publishes New Buying Guide Which Reveals Most Common Mistakes when Buying Loose Diamonds

The guide is free to everyone and available online at http://www.lumeradiamonds.com/buying-diamonds/diamond-buying-mistakes . The comprehensive review covers everything from understanding the importance of cut, color, and clarity to common tactics used by sellers to show a diamond in the best possible light (sometimes literally). Regardless of where a customer decides to purchase, the guide is an invaluable resource in avoiding the most common mistakes when purchasing loose diamonds for sale .



"Lumera's mission statement includes the directive that we equip all customers, whether purchasing from Lumera or elsewhere, with the knowledge and guidance necessary to make the best possible choice. The Diamond Buying Guide addresses that objective by offering the customer a transparent view of the diamond buying process," stated Joe Brehob, President of Lumera Diamonds.



Customers can now learn why jewelers are incentivized to carry lesser quality cuts over higher; why it is perfectly legal for a seller to inflate the stated color or clarity grade of a diamond; and how jewelers often purposefully blur the distinction between a GIA certified loose diamond and a diamond certified by a GIA trained gemologist. These and other factors can affect the price of a diamond by thousands of dollars. In addition, users of the guide will find helpful tips for understanding jeweler warranties and guarantees, as how to protect a diamond after purchase.



For customers who choose to shop Lumera, in addition to the Buying Guide, Lumera also offers the ability to search for a diamond online, where each price is displayed along with every other detail of the diamond. Lumera offers the best price everyday, and has never had a sale, discount, or promotion of any kind; a unique approach in the jewelry industry, but one that fits well with the company's philosophy of fairness and transparency.



