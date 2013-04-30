UVX Luminescence Sensor from EMX Industries Deployed Successfully by UK-Based Company

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- EMX Industries, Inc. prides itself on creating and manufacturing sensors which out-perform the competition by the numbers. Even more important than the specs and technical details though, the company is most proud of producing high quality and reliable real-world applications for clients in need of specific solutions.



The UVX-300G-FGC luminescence sensor from EMX has been put to the test by a vision system integrator based in the United Kingdom. This company utilizes verification systems to check quality, legitimacy and other information across various business and consumer products, from banknotes to travelers checks, from barcodes to high quality packaging and security labels.



This company was in need of a better solution than the typical vision systems they worked with. They needed to inspect tax stamps which were coated with a unique UV pattern to verify authenticity.



What they found was that the UVX-300G-FGC was easier to use, and produced accurate and consistent results. Not only that, but it was also more cost-efficient, improving the business's operation and its bottom line at the same time.



The UVX-300G-FGC is one of many high quality luminescence sensors in the UVX family. These robust and dependable sensors perform their job more reliably than vision systems which cost 10 times the price, something which EMX's client in the UK found out firsthand.



UVX luminescence sensors are the only of their type with both auto-teach and manual calibration functionality, offering great ease of use, while also offering fine-tuning and precise adjustments. With three to six times the range of competing sensors, they stay out of harm's way and can be integrated with any existing setup.



Their unique numerical display allows users to see the intensity of each reading, allowing easy on-line adjustments, and the sensor also offers both analog and discrete output. It's the smallest and fastest luminescence sensor on the market, and while the specs are great, what's even better is that EMX's clients are discovering this to be true while they put the product to the test in the real world.



Call EMX Industries at 216.518.9888 for more information on the UVX-300G-FGC or any of their great luminescence sensors, or visit EMXInc.com, where full product spec sheets, video demonstrations and request forms are available.



About EMX Industries, INC.

EMX Industries, Inc., designs and manufactures industrial sensors and access controls for a variety of industries and applications. Established in 1987 and located in Cleveland, Ohio, EMX is a global leader for access control products for the security, fence and gating, door operating and parking markets, as well as factory and process automation sensors for automotive, packaging and labeling, metal stamping, paper and wood processing, plastics, electronics and pharmaceutical manufacturing. EMX is ISO 9001 certified. More information on their high quality products can be found at EMXInc.com, or by calling the team directly at 216.518.9888.



About Verification Systems Limited

Verification Systems Limited (VSL) is a privately held company that manufactures and integrates camera-based inspection and verification systems for the security print industry. These systems are used for quality control during, after and between printing processes of security documents such as bank notes, checks, passports, tax stamps, brand protection labels, etc. VSL has provided, maintained and supported these high end state-of -the-art systems to various government print works and security print companies in the USA, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Philippines and Australia. In addition to the cameras used on these systems, VSL also integrates additional sensor technologies in their inspection and verification solution in order to also verify various covert security features, i.e. UV, IR, RF or magnetic.



More information on their state-of-the-art inspection and verification products can be found at www.visionassurancesystems.com, or by calling +1-770-517-3344 (US office) or +44-1264-326309 (UK office).