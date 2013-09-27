Luna's Pet Luauis Voted Among the Best Doggie Daycares in Orlando

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Luna’s Pet Luau, an Orlando-based dog daycare center, has been voted as the 2nd Best Doggie Daycare at the Orlando magazine’s Best of Orlando 2013awards. The Orlando magazine is a highly respected local publication that was founded in 1946. The winners of the magazine’s annual Best of Orlando awards are voted for by the readers.



One of the main reasons behind Luna’s Pet Luau receiving the award is the daycare’s commitment to create a balanced social atmosphere for the dogs. The pets are encouraged to interact with each other to learn how to establish boundaries, learn manners and make friends. Luna’s provides other services such as overnight human supervision, special feeding requests and free medicine administering as well.



High social media activity is what makes Luna’s Pet Luau stand out from the competition in the area. The daycare updates its profiles on Facebook and Twitter daily, adding new photos and videos of the dogs that are staying there and informing their owners about special offers and pet-friendly events in Orlando.



“Our customers love seeing pictures of their dogs online, “said Kelly Peterson, owner of Luna’s Pet Luau. “This way, they can be sure that their dog is well tended to and is having a great time. If both the pet and the owner are happy, what else is there to wish for?” She added, “I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who voted for us – it shows that we’re certainly doing something right.”



Web URL: http://www.lunaspetluau.com



Contact Information:

Kelly Peterson

Luna’s Pet Luau

5013 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32803

407-228-9881