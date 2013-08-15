Lundin Petroleum AB - Exploration Licenses PL359 and PL410 - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report - New Market Study Published

New Business market report from MarketLine: "Lundin Petroleum AB - Exploration Licenses PL359 and PL410 - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report"