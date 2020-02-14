Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2020-2026 Booming Worldwide :: Leading Players - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD., Novartis AG

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Global lung cancer therapeutics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



Some of the prominent players operating in this market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, AMGEN INC., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., ALLERGAN, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., and many others.



Worldwide Lung Cancer Therapeutics market report gives out the most excellent opportunities available in the market and efficient information with which business can achieve great success. This Lung Cancer Therapeutics report also gives the details about the market drivers and market restraints that help in knowing rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions. The report also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2018, and the forecast for the year 2020-2026. Research and analysis about the key developments in the ABC industry and key competitors along with their strategies included in this report guides businesses think about the advanced picture of the market place and products.



Market Definition : Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market:-



The lung cancer is a type of cancer which decreases the efficiency of lungs to supply oxygen to the bloodstream. This is one of the most common forms of cancers which accounts for the highest mortality rates. The lung cancer can be categorized as an uncontrolled growth of cell in the lungs. The main cause of lung cancers is pipes, cigarette smoking, cigar smoking, and asbestos exposure. Almost around 80.0% of the total lung cancers are non-small cell lung cancer. This kind of cancer is distinguished by their size as they are seen under the microscope. The most common symptoms of lung cancer are coughing, weight loss, chest pains, and shortness of breath. Lung cancers can be treated by various types of therapies like vaccines, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapies.



Segmentation: Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market:-



Global lung cancer therapeutics market is segmented into seven notable segments which are cancer type, molecule type, drug class, treatment type, therapy type, end user, distribution channel.



On the basis of cancer type, the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented into non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic lung cancer, mesothelioma, chest wall tumors, pulmonary neuroendocrine tumors, mediastinal tumors



On the basis of molecule type, the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented into small molecules, biologics.



On the drug class, the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented into alkylating agents, antimetabolites, mitotic inhibitors, multikinase inhibitors, EGFR inhibitors, others.



On the basis of treatment type, the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented into radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and other drugs.



On the basis of therapy type, the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented into single drug therapy, combination therapy.



On the basis of end user, the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, others.



On the basis of distribution channel, the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online and others.



Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market : Product Launch:-



In November 2018, Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Biotech(U.S.) launched a potentially more than USD 1.255 billion collaboration with Seoul-based Yuhan Corporation (South Korea) for the development of its non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) drug, Lazertinib. This drug is now under study in an ongoing Phase I/II trial in South Korea. The new product launch will increase the company's product line for the lung cancer treatment.



In April 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd has launched Tecentriq in India which can be used for two types of cancers - urothelial carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This will give the company to expand their market in Indian market.



Research Methodology: Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market:-



Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL's): Manufacturer, Healthcare Professionals, Doctors, Nurses, Medical practitioners. Industry Participants: CEO's, V.P.'s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.



Features mentioned in the report:-



Changing market dynamics of the industry

To get a comprehensive overview of the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Competitive landscape of Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market



