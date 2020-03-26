Lung Stent Market by Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2025 : Boston Scientific, C.R. Bard, Taewoong Medical, Micro-Tech (Nanjing)

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- Lung stent, also known as tracheobronchial stent, is a tube-shaped device that is inserted/placed into an airway. It is usually placed bronchoscopically and used to treat a variety of chronic lung diseases.



Airway stent/lung stent market is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



In 2019, the Airway Stent / Lung Stent market is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Airway Stent / Lung Stent.



This report studies the global market size of Airway Stent / Lung Stent, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).



This study presents the Airway Stent / Lung Stent production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Boston Scientific

- C.R. Bard

- Taewoong Medical

- Micro-Tech (Nanjing)

- Teleflex

- Merit Medical Systems

- Cook Group

- Novatech Sa

- Endo-Flex

- M.I. Tech

- Efer Endoscopy

- Fuji Systems

- Hood Laboratories



Segment by Type:

- Tracheal Stents

- Laryngeal Stents



Segment by Application:

- Hospitals

- Ambulatory Surgery Centres



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



