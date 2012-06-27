Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Lupin Limited Product Pipeline Review 2012 provides data on the Lupin Limited’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
Scope
- Lupin Limited - Brief Lupin Limited overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Lupin Limited human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Lupin Limited with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Lupin Limited’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate Lupin Limited’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Lupin Limited in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Lupin Limited’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Lupin Limited.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Lupin Limited and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keyword
Current R&D Portfolio of Lupin Limited; Lupin Limited - Key Therapeutics; Lupin Limited - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Lupin Limited - News; Lupin Limited - Latest Updates; Lupin Limited - Pipeline; Lupin Limited - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/67546/lupin-limited-product-pipeline-review-2012.html