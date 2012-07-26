Lupus Symptoms Relief Offers Detailed Information About the Symptoms, Causes and Treatments of Lupus

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- According to statistics, about 1.5 million Americans have some type of lupus. Of this number, about 90 percent are women.



Being diagnosed with lupus can be a frightening experience. Although the cause is not known, the medical community believes that it might be related to genetics, the patient’s environment, or a combination of the two. As of now, there is no known cure for the disease.



Many people who have lupus spend a significant amount of time researching the disease, trying to learn more about it and their lupus symptoms. Reading through a variety of articles and websites can be both time-consuming and overwhelming.



A new website is already receiving a lot of attention for its in-depth and helpful information about anything and everything related to the lupus disease.



Lupus Symptoms Relief features educational and up-to-date articles about lupus symptoms, causes, triggers, treatments, and self-care strategies. For people who are living with lupus, the website provides them with an in-depth resource that answers all of their questions in one easy-to-use location.



“Lupus is a long-term chronic autoimmune disorder where the immune system is set in overdrive and begins to literally attack the body,” an article on the website explained, adding that lupus presents with a variety of different symptoms that can affect the joints, skin, brain, kidneys and other vital organs.



“Lupus symptoms vary between individual to individual. One of the most common symptoms is a skin rash that affects the face most commonly but can also appear on the scalp or other parts of the body.”



Using the website to get information is easy; people with lupus as well as those who are close to someone who has been diagnosed with the disease will find current and helpful articles on the site.



For example, one of the newest articles on the website discusses a new drug called Benlysta. Rather than just relieving the symptoms of lupus, Benlysta is the first treatment that deals directly with the disease itself.



The medication is administered intravenously and should reduce the number and severity of lupus flare-ups, as well as the amount of other drugs that are needed to manage symptoms.



Both researchers and people with lupus are encouraged by the news about Benlysta; the last approved treatment was back in 1955, so having a new medication to help with lupus is particularly exciting.



