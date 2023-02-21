Lupus Therapeutics Market Is on the Verge of Crossing at High CAGR of 9% in 2022-2029

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- Market Dynamics:



The factors influencing the global lupus therapeutics market are the increasing demand for effective therapy and the growing prevalence of lupus.



The increasing demand for effective therapy is expected to drive the market growth



Lupus treatment focuses on reducing inflammation to protect organs and prevent flare-ups. A plan tailored to specific needs is best to treat your lupus. It should consider one's lupus type, the severity of inflammation, and any organ damage. SLE (Systemic lupus erythematosus) is an autoimmune rheumatic disease that affects about 1 in 1000 people. Advances in treatment, such as corticosteroids and immunosuppressants, have improved life expectancy and quality of life for lupus patients over the last 30 years, changing the key unmet needs. Antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine is effective in treating lupus-related arthritis and rashes. Flares are reduced by 50%, which may also help prevent blood clots.



Corticosteroids and immune suppressants are frequently prescribed for people with serious or life-threatening conditions such as kidney inflammation, lupus of the lungs, heart, or central nervous system. This includes immunosuppressive drugs like azathioprine, cyclophosphamide, mycophenolate, and methotrexate, as well as high-dose corticosteroids like prednisone. There is currently no cure for lupus, and treatments that have been approved focus on symptom management. The FDA has only approved one drug for SLE in the last 60 years. Instead of affecting the entire immune system, biologics target specific parts of it. Belimumab is an FDA-approved lupus treatment. Hence, with the increasing demand for effective therapy, the market is expected to drive in the forecast period.



Side effects associated with the lupus therapeutics are expected to hamper the market growth



Some medications can help manage lupus symptoms. These drugs are known as DMARDs. Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs is an acronym that stands for Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs. A DMARD is hydroxychloroquine. Plaquenil is the brand name. These drugs' most common side effects are diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness, skin rash, or black spots. Most side effects will fade as the body adjusts to the medication. A lower dose may be enough to stop them. Plaquenil lasts about three months in the body. If one stops taking it, the side effects will take some time to disappear. Most people aren't aware of any side effects, but antimalarials can cause stomach pain and digestive issues such as nausea or diarrhea.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 virus has spread to nearly every country. Healthcare systems worldwide have been severely disrupted in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic due to the financial crisis and delays in specialty healthcare delivery while prioritizing COVID-19-related treatments. Because of pandemic restrictions, patients were unable to see their controls for various reasons, including difficulty finding a doctor, fear of infection transmission, and inability to continue therapies and essential procedures. Such factors may have had a negative impact on the lupus therapeutic market in recent months.



Segment Analysis:



Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) segment is expected to dominate the market growth



The growing prevalence of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and increasing drug approvals are expected to boost the market growth. The most common type of lupus is systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). SLE is an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks its tissues, resulting in widespread inflammation and tissue damage in the organs affected. Joints, skin, brain, lungs, kidneys, and blood vessels are all affected. Lupus has no cure, but it can be managed with medical intervention and lifestyle changes. Systemic lupus accounts for approximately 70% of all lupus cases.



Moreover, on 2nd August 2021, Saphnelo (anifrolumab-fnia), a drug developed by AstraZeneca, was approved in the United States to treat adult patients with moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) who are on standard therapy. The FDA granted approval based on efficacy and safety data from the Saphnelo clinical development program, including two TULIP Phase III trials and the MUSE Phase II trial. In these trials, more patients treated with Saphnelo had a reduction in overall disease activity across organ systems, including skin and joints, and sustained reduction in oral corticosteroid (OCS) use compared to placebo. Both groups were on standard therapy.



Geographical Analysis:



North America region is expected to hold the largest market share in the global lupus therapeutics market



The growing prevalence of lupus and increasing FDA approvals in this region is expected to drive the market growth.



The Lupus Foundation of America estimates that at least 1.5 million disease cases exist, including milder forms of the disease. In the United States, 20 to 150 cases of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) are reported per 100,000 people. In the United States, an estimated 200,000 people live with systemic lupus. According to the American College of Rheumatology, lupus affects ten times more women than men, and it usually begins between the ages of 15 and 44. Moreover, on 17th December 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BENLYSTA (belimumab) for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN) who are receiving standard therapy. Systemic lupus erythematosus causes lupus nephritis, a serious kidney inflammation.



Competitive Landscape:



The global lupus therapeutics market is moderately competitive with mergers, acquisitions, and product launches. Some of the key players in the market are Zydus Cadila, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., AstraZeneca, AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc.



